Mena print sector undergoing massive transformation

Sheikh Hasher Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum meets the exhibitors at Gulf Print & Pack 2019 on Monday.
The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of the Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, inaugurated its 2019 international roadshow under its Made For Trade Live umbrella in Edinburgh, Scotland followed by London, where it discussed the advantages of doing business in Dubai through the DMCC.
The UAE’s Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG) held the third edition of its annual Anti-money laundering (AML) & Operations Heads conference at the Steigenberger Hotel in Dubai on Sunday. Attended by over 170 representatives from 65 exchange houses, the conference highlighted pressing issues related to AML, risks, measures, and solutions associated with the effective operations
Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Mubadala and Dubal Holding on Sunday officially broke ground on a new Dhs1 billion state-of-the-art power block at EGA’s Jebel Ali smelter in Dubai.
The second Pakistan Remittance Summit held in Dubai with the aim of discussing the innovative ideas to increase the remittance to Pakistan and discourage the illegal mode of money transfers like Hawala, Hundi and others causing 8 to 9 billion dollar loss to Pakistan economy annually. The summit held in a local hotel had attended by the representatives Pakistani banks operating in the UAE, officials
The UAE-Italy Business Forum was successfully held in Dubai under the chairmanship of Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy and Luigi Di Maio, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development, Labour and Social Policies of Italy, in the presence of several officials and businessmen from both countries.
India’s merchandise exports grew 11.02 per cent, on a year-on-year basis in March, to $32.55 billion from $29.32 billion reported for the corresponding month of last year, official data showed on Monday. “Exports in March 2019 were $32.55 billion, as compared to $29.32 billion in March 2018, exhibiting a positive growth of 11.02 per cent,” the Commerce Ministry said.
Taking into consideration the importance of the GCC market to Germany, the German National Tourist Board, GNTB, has announced that it will be showcasing a range of key destinations at Arabian Travel Market, ATM, 2019, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28th April to 1st May.
Eminent speakers across the Middle East’s entertainment and retail industry will converge at the 5th edition of Theme Parks & Entertainment Development Forum to highlight the UAE’s tremendous growth in the sectors and discuss the way forward.