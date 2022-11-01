Emirati jiu-jitsu star Balqees dreams of winning medal at Abu Dhabi World Pro

Balqees Abdul Karim Al Hashmi in action.

Gulf Today, Staff Reporter

July 18, 2023, marked a significant milestone in the career of Emirati jiu-jitsu star Balqees Abdul Karim Al Hashmi, a Purple Belt in jiu-jitsu.

That day, she turned her dreams into reality by securing her first gold medal in the adult 45kg category at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championships held in Mongolia.

The 19-year-old did not stop there. She kept adding to her collection of medals by winning another gold medal at the JJIF Youth World Championship in the under-21 category in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Hashmi is incredibly proud of this achievement, as she had been looking forward to this moment for a long time. Her journey took work. She had hoped to win the World Championship in Abu Dhabi the year before.

Yet, in line with the attitude of strong and fearless women who reject the idea of something being impossible, Hashmi’s unwavering faith in the strength of persistence and determination became the foundation of her triumph.

“Winning the World Championship is not easy. It needs determined champions who work hard and stay focused on their goals. It means they must train, grow as individuals, and always stay motivated,” Hashmi said.

Reflecting on her final bout at the World Championships in Mongolia, Hashmi recounts her encounter with a ten-year senior champion from the Philippines. She underscores the guidance of her coach—advice to maintain unwavering focus until the very last seconds of the contest.

“I am just starting my journey towards greatness and have big dreams in this sport. What makes me happy is being part of the national team and winning for my country. I am putting in much effort to achieve my goal, which is getting the brown and then black belt, and winning a new medal at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship,” she added.

“These accomplishments are a significant milestone for me, motivating me to keep striving for more. I am grateful to the wise leadership of the UAE for supporting and empowering us to excel in various areas. I am working with my fellow national team members, gearing up for the next phase, which brings many opportunities. We constantly aim to prepare well and continue building on our successes.”