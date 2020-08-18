IPL in UAE will lift spirits, says Indian cricket coach Shastri

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (right) walks to board a bus before a team practice at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium. AFP
The one-year deal will see the next World Expo logo appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals' jersey as principal sponsor during 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
India head coach Ravi Shastri believes the forced break for the Indian players which has come due to the coronavirus pandemic is a “welcome rest” as they can now re-energise themselves and get some much-needed rest.
Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that the 13th edition is set to be played in the window from Sept.19 to Nov.8.
Corentin Tolisso says treble-chasing Bayern Munich should be wary of his former club Lyon in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final as the “greedy” Bavarians look to build on their demolition of Barcelona.
Nasser Hussain has called on cricket to adopt a new “mindset” after bad light blighted the drawn second Test between England and Pakistan at Southampton.
Cricket Australia will closely monitor the mental health of players living inside a bio-secure bubble during the upcoming limited-overs tour of England, captain Aaron Finch said Tuesday.