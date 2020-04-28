Fate of new 100-ball cricket event in England hangs in balance

Tom Harrison
The impact of the coronavirus means there will be no sound of leather on willow and no hardy supporters wrapped up in woollies braving the bitter early-season conditions.
Reigning champions Australia made one change after a surprise 10-run defeat by South Africa at Old Trafford, with the recently called-up Peter Handscomb replacing injured batsman Usman Khawaja.
England are still basking in the glow of an epic World Cup triumph but if anything can throw cold water over their memorable summer it would be a first home Ashes series loss to Australia for 18 years. Battle commences at Edgbaston on Thursday and the last time Australia won there was the opening match
Uncapped fast bowler Jofra Archer has been included in England’s 14-man squad announced on Saturday for next week’s Ashes opener against Australia, with all-rounder Ben Stokes re-appointed as vice-captain. The pair both enjoyed starring roles in England’s stunning World Cup final win over New Zealand
Falcao, classified as the best player in the history of futsal, has become the latest name to join Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ campaign. The unique campaign was launched by Dubai Sports Council
Former Australia speedster Brett Lee believes batting legend Sachin Tendulkar used to play “cat and mouse” with legendary spinner Shane Warne during their playing days.
European football leagues have been given a May 25 deadline to inform governing body UEFA of their plans to restart their domestic competitions.