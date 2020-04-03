Jones puts cricket dream on hold, eyes fresh tilt at World Cup glory

Coach Eddie Jones says agreeing to a pay cut during the coronavirus shutdown was an easy decision to make because safeguarding English rugby’s future is the priority. File / Agence France-Presse
Eddie Jones said “the project hasn’t been finished yet” as it was announced he would remain England’s head coach until the 2023 World Cup in France. The 60-year-old Australian took charge following England’s first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup
Wing Jonny May scored two tries in three first-half minutes as England beat Australia 40-16 on Saturday to become the first team to reach the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.
England face the daunting task of trying to match or even improve upon their stunning win over New Zealand when they face South Africa in the World Cup final.
George Ford steered England to a stunning 19-7 win over New Zealand at the rugby World Cup semi-finals on Saturday. The victory also ended defending Champions All Blacks’ eight-year reign at the showpiece event,
The Tour de Suisse was cancelled on Friday in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the organisers of June’s eight-day cycling race said they will not reschedule it for later in the year.
Australia pacer Pat Cummins on Friday said he is in regular touch with his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) about the fate of the league which currently hangs in balance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Premier League has said its clubs will consult with their players over a proposed 30% reduction in wages and the suspended season would only resume when it was “safe and appropriate”.
The cancellation of Wimbledon this week has not only fanned the possibility of a total tennis wipeout for the rest of the season but may also have put an end to the Grand Slam title chase for both Roger Federer and Serena Williams.