Shams and Al Batayeh Municipality to host cricket tournament from Feb.6

Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams) Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa (left) speaks during a press conference in Sharjah on Thursday.

Mohammad Abdullah, Staff Reporter

Sharjah Media City (Shams) and Al Batayeh Municipality will jointly organise the Sharjah Media City Cricket Championship, the announcement was made during a press conference on Thursday.



The championship will be held from Feb.6-Mar.16, and all the matches will be played at the Al Batayeh Cricket Ground. A total of eight teams will participate in the event, which will run for almost one and a half months as the matches will be played during the weekend.



The teams have been divided into two groups of four each. After the conference, a draw was conducted to assign the groups to the participants. Group A included Shams, Fast, Defenders and MGM while Group B features Faisal, Helios, Brothers Gas and Orakzai warrior. one slot is empty and the eighth team will be decided soon.



The press conference was attended by Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams) Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa; Chairman of Al Batayeh Municipal Council and member of Al Batayeh Cultural and Sports Club’s BoD Mohammed Abdullah Al Ketbi; Director of Sharjah Media City Shihab Al Hammadi; CEO of Fast Building Contracting Company Eng Fathy Afana and a number of media representatives.



During the conference, Midfa said: “Organising the championship aligns with the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, of creating an environment that nurtures new talents and encourages the youth to participate in a variety of creative industries.



“We want to draw the attention of the people towards the beautiful grounds and other facilities of Al Batayeh Municipal Council. Already cricket matches are being played on these grounds.



“As part of our corporate social responsibility at (Shams), we are committed to identify and promote those young individuals, and engage them in various corporate competitions.



“We are delighted to be presented with opportunities to sponsor and organise events that attract talents from across the emirate,” Midfa added.