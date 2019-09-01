Neymar to stay at PSG, say reports as transfer talks fail

Neymar’s impending transfer to Barcelona has all but ended. Reuters
Neymar will return to Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, the football star’s press office said on Sunday, after remarks he made about his former team Barcelona sparked controversy.
Madrid: Real Madrid will rival Barcelona in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar this summer, according to reports in the Spanish press on Friday. Madrid have shifted focus to Neymar after the close of the English Premier League’s transfer window on Thursday ended their hopes of signing
Madrid: Neymar remains no closer to getting his desired move away from Paris Saint-Germain amid reports on Thursday that the French club have rejected offers from both La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona for the Brazilian superstar. PSG reportedly rejected an offer from Real Madrid of 100 million euros ($111 million) plus players.
Charles Leclerc dedicated his maiden Formula One victory at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday to his late friend, Anthoine Hubert on an emotional day at a sombre Spa-Francorchamps.
New York: Swiss third seed Roger Federer, chasing his 21st Grand Slam title, advanced to the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday by routing Belgian 15th seed David Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0.
Claiming to show solidarity with the Kashmiris, Miandad, while wearing the Pakistan cricket team's one-day jersey, is seen in the video saying if he can play with a bat and hit sixes, he can also wield a sword.