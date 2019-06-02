 Coach Klopp predicts more good times ahead for Liverpool - GulfToday

Coach Klopp predicts more good times ahead for Liverpool

  • 3 hours ago
Liverpool’s players throw German manager Jurgen Klopp (centre) in the air after winning their Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on Saturday. Agence France-Presse

A first trophy in seven years for Liverpool, and a first win in seven finals for Jurgen Klopp. The European Cup is heading back to Anfield for the sixth time and their manager is confident there is much more to come.

A beaming Klopp revealed after Saturday’s 2-0 final victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid that he had received a congratulatory phonecall from Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

Three weeks ago, the Reds were denied a first league title in 30 years by City, despite losing just once and racking up 97 points, but winning the Champions League makes up for that disappointment.

“We promised each other already that we will kick our butts next year again,” Klopp said of his brief exchange with Guardiola in between speaking to the world’s media at the Metropolitano Stadium. “We will go for everything and we’ll see if we get something.”

It was a sentiment shared by centre-back Virgil van Dijk as he spoke after being named man of the match in the final. “In July when we start again, everyone starts on nil and everyone’s working towards their goals,” he declared.

“Obviously we want to challenge for every trophy if possible. We have the squad for it, but you’ve also seen it this year, you still have to do it, and hopefully we can challenge Manchester City again next season for the title, because I don’t think they will go anywhere, so we won’t go anywhere either.” Liverpool had won nothing at all since defeating Cardiff City on penalties in the League Cup final in 2012. A trophy, but not on the same level as this.

