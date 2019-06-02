Coach Klopp predicts more good times ahead for Liverpool

Liverpool’s players throw German manager Jurgen Klopp (centre) in the air after winning their Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on Saturday. Agence France-Presse
Manchester City have not yet held their victory parade after edging Liverpool in a thrilling Premier League title race but already they are plotting for next season. The champions are not alone. A huge summer splurge on transfer fees is likely after Premier League spending fell last year,
Manchester City and Liverpool have slugged it out in one of the most gripping Premier League title races of all time, going toe to toe in a monumental battle for the ages. But it will all be decided on Sunday when City travel to Brighton and Liverpool host Wolves, with Pep Guardiola’s team firm favourites to get over the line ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s charging team.
Liverpool moved back top of the Premier League in dramatic fashion as Toby Alderweireld’s last minute own goal beat Tottenham 2-1 at Anfield while Chelsea narrowly avoided humiliation at Cardiff to hit back and snatch a controversial 2-1 win on Sunday.
London: Bangladesh made the perfect start to their World Cup campaign as their highest one-day international score inspired a 21-run win over a beleaguered South Africa on Sunday. Mashrafe Mortaza’s side posted 330 for six as Mushfiqur Rahim (78) and Shakib Al Hasan (75) laid the foundations of their impressive
Sharjah: Pacers have already set the tone for an exciting contest between the bat and the ball at the World Cup. The first four matches witnessed fast bowlers ruling the roost with their raw pace and sheer accuracy. Otherwise, in the modern day, cricket, where bowlers are reduced to mere cannon fodder and batsmen,
Roger Federer made short work of Argentinian Leonardo Mayer to become the oldest man in 28 years to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Sunday.
Richard Carapaz became the pride of Ecuador on Sunday after becoming the country’s first cyclist to win the Giro d’Italia, in a journey that has taken him from riding a bicycle without tyres in his native Andes to seeing off all-comers in the Alps and Dolomites of northern Italy.