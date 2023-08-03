Fire at a commercial building in Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah area brought under control

Abu Dhabi Police cordoned off the Mussafah area during the fire incident on Thursday.

Gulf Today, Staff Reporter

The Abu Dhabi Police have announced that a fire, which broke out in a commercial building in Musaffah this afternoon has been brought under control.

The authorities said on Twitter, “Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have successfully controlled a fire this afternoon at a commercial building in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi. The building was evacuated and no injuries occurred. Cooling and smoke ventilation procedures are currently underway.”

The authorities earlier said, “Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence teams continue to deal with a fire that broke out in a commercial building in Mussafah. No injuries have been reported.

The building was evacuated as a precautionary measures.

Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority urge the public to seek information from official sources only.