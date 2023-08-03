 Fire at a commercial building in Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah area brought under control - GulfToday

Fire at a commercial building in Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah area brought under control

  • 03 Aug 2023
Abu-Dhabi-Mussafah

Abu Dhabi Police cordoned off the Mussafah area during the fire incident on Thursday.

Gulf Today, Staff Reporter

The Abu Dhabi Police have announced that a fire, which broke out in a commercial building in Musaffah this afternoon has been brought under control.

The authorities said on Twitter, “Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have successfully controlled a fire this afternoon at a commercial building in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi. The building was evacuated and no injuries occurred. Cooling and smoke ventilation procedures are currently underway.”

The authorities earlier said, “Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence teams continue to deal with a fire that broke out in a commercial building in Mussafah. No injuries have been reported.

The building was evacuated as a precautionary measures.

Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority urge the public to seek information from official sources only.

 


Related articles

2 furniture stores catch fire in Mina Zayed

Teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence General Directorate brought under control a fire that broke out in two furniture warehouses in Mina Zayed. No casualties were reported as a result of the fire.

30 Jan 2021

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence extinguish fire in building on Hamdan Street

The teams managed to control the situation after extinguishing the fire and safely vacating the residents. No injuries or casualties resulted from the fire. Cooling procedures to minimise the damage are currently under way.

09 Feb 2022

Two Emirati children killed in Abu Dhabi vehicle fire

The Abu Dhabi Police expressed their regret over the tragic incident, conveying their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the two children.

14 Nov 2019

2 dead, 120 injured in Abu Dhabi gas cylinder explosion that destroyed restaurant

Preliminary investigation revealed that fire was a result of a gas cylinder explosion in the restaurant.

23 May 2022

Most Popular Stories

Other Articles

Middle East’s first passenger-carrying drone trials take place in Abu Dhabi

This milestone was accompanied by an unprecedented achievement as the five-seater drone embarked on a record-setting flight duration of 40 minutes, covering an expansive area spanning 123km, which is the longest recorded drone flight.

9 hours ago

Travel chaos as Air India Express cabin crew goes on mass sick leave, 86 flights cancelled

The protesting cabin crew members claimed that despite promises of job security, salary preservation, and recognition of seniority and expertise, there has been a noticeable deviation from these assurances.

12 hours ago

Pakistan ex-PM Imran’s wife moved to Adiala Jail from Banigala residence on her request: Lawyer

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved the request of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi seeking her transfer from their Banigala residence — which had been declared a sub-jail — to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi where her husband is currently incarcerated.

12 hours ago

Two jailed, fined Dhs200,000 for abusing psychotropic substances in Dubai

Dubai Criminal Court imprisoned two Arabs for 7 years and ordered their deportation from the country after serving their sentences. The court also fined each of them Dhs200,000 for being convicted of bringing, possessing, and abusing 1,000 pills of psychotropic substances.

12 hours ago