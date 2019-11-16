 Israeli airstrikes jolt tenuous Gaza truce - GulfToday

Israeli airstrikes jolt tenuous Gaza truce

  • 3 hours ago
Israel-attack-Nov16-main1-750

A ball of fire is seen following an Israel airstrike in Khan Yunis in Gaza Strip. Abed Rahim Khatib/AFP

Palestinian Palestinian resistance group fired two rockets deep into southern Israel from Gaza on Saturday, and the Israeli military responded with a number of air strikes on militant targets, shaking an already tenuous truce.

Israel bombards Gaza Strip

Israeli forces kill top Palestinian resistance group commander in Gaza strike

Sirens sounded in the middle of the night in Beersheba, the largest city in southern Israel, some 35km (18 miles) from the Gaza border, warning of incoming fire. The military said its missile defences intercepted the two rockets.

Israel-attack-Nov16-main2-750
Israeli F-35 fighter jets roll on the tarmac in Eilat. AFP

A few hours later, Israeli aircraft struck a number of militant outposts belonging to Hamas, the group that rules Gaza. No injuries were reported.

The overnight rocket attack came nearly two days after a ceasefire ended a flare-up in cross-border violence between Israel and a smaller Palestinian Palestinian resistance group.

Israeli jets hit Hamas bases in Gaza

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian medics

The worst fighting in months was triggered on Tuesday when Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian resistance group, deeming him an imminent threat.

Israel-attack-Nov16-main3-750
Palestinian relatives mourn over the body of Omar Al Badawi during his funeral, in West Bank. AFP

Gaza medical officials said 34 Palestinians had been killed in the two days of fighting, almost half of them civilians.

At the same time, hundreds of rocket launches by militants paralyzed much of southern Israel and reached as far north as Tel Aviv, sending entire communities to shelters. Dozens of Israelis were injured.

Throughout the fighting, Hamas, the dominant force in Gaza, appeared to have stayed on the sidelines. That may have helped stem the escalation.

Israel's military, however, said on Saturday that it would hold Hamas responsible for any attack emanating from Gaza.

"Hamas will bear the consequences for actions against Israeli civilians," it said in a statement.

Related articles

Death tolls rise in surging Israel-Gaza fighting

Five Palestinians died on Sunday in surging cross-border fighting while Israel alleged that rockets from Gaza killed three people in an Israeli city.

05 May 2019

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza

The ministry said Ahmed Qura, 23, died "as a result of wounds sustained (from) the Israeli occupation forces' fire" on Friday.

27 Jul 2019

Erdogan condemns Israeli Gaza bombing

"Turkey and Anadolu Agency will continue to tell the world about Israeli terrorism and atrocities in Gaza and other parts of Palestine despite such attacks," Erdogan said on Twitter.

05 May 2019

Gaza-Israel border falls quiet as ceasefire takes hold

Palestinians attended funerals and extricated bodies from collapsed buildings. There was no official word from Israel on any bargaining behind the ceasefire.

07 May 2019

Most popular stories

Other Articles

Protesters spill back onto bridge in Iraq capital

On Friday night, at least one person was killed and more than a dozen wounded in Tahrir when explosives beneath a parked car detonated, Iraq's state security forces said.

6 minutes ago

Car bomb kills 14 in northern Syria

The bomb struck a bus and taxi station in the town, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. Different casualty figures are common in the immediate aftermath of explosions.

an hour ago

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic hospitalised with heart problems

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been hospitalised with “cardiovascular problems,” his office said on Saturday. “The President Aleksandar Vucic was accepted in the military hospital

2 hours ago

Turkey says it bought Russian S-400s to use them, not put them aside

Turkey bought S-400 missile defence systems from Russia to use them, not put them aside, the head of the Turkish Defence Industry Directorate said on Saturday,

3 hours ago