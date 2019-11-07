 North says US-South Korea drills ‘throw wet blanket’ on talks - GulfToday

North says US-South Korea drills ‘throw wet blanket’ on talks

  • 7 hours ago
US_SK_aerial-drills_750

N.Korean official Kwon Jong Gun accused the US of trying to resume joint aerial drills with S.Korea next month. File photo/ AP

North Korea says planned US-South Korean military drills would amount to “throwing a wet blanket over the spark” of nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.

Since the start of the nuclear talks last year, the US and South Korea have cancelled or scaled back their regular military drills to create space for diplomacy. But North Korea still sees the drills’ intent as an invasion rehearsal.

North Korean official Kwon Jong Gun on Thursday accused the US of trying to resume joint aerial drills with South Korea next month.

Envoy says US ready for constructive talks with North Korea: South Korea

Kwon says Pyongyang “will never remain an onlooker” to “the reckless military moves.”

Kwon refers to the annual Vigilant Ace drills, which Washington and Seoul suspended last year.

Seoul says the allies will conduct adjusted forms of drills but didn’t elaborate.

Associated Press

Related articles

Envoy says US ready for ‘constructive’ talks with N.Korea: S.Korea

A US special envoy to North Korea said on Friday that Washington was ready to hold constructive talks with Pyongyang to follow through on a denuclearisation agreement reached by the two countries

28 Jun 2019

South Korea urges restraint after North’s missile test

South Korea’s Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on Saturday fended off calls to step up pressure on North Korea after it test-fired missiles last month. Jeong told an annual security conference in Singapore

01 Jun 2019

US security adviser Bolton meets S.Korean officials to discuss N.Korea, alliance

Bolton is meeting South Korea’s chief of National Security Office Chung Eui-yong, Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in Seoul to discuss issues

24 Jul 2019

North Korea executes envoys in a purge after failed summit: South Korea

North Korea executed its nuclear envoy to the United States as part of a purge of officials who steered negotiations for a failed summit between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, a South Korean newspaper said on Friday.

29 May 2019

Most popular stories

Other Articles

Autopsy confirms Pakistani girl Nimrita was raped and killed

Nimrita Kumari's body was found on Sept.16 hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University in Larkana.

36 minutes ago

Iraqi forces kill four protesters in Baghdad

Another 35 people were wounded in the clashes near Shuhada Bridge, they said, as mass demonstrations continued for a 13th straight day with thousands thronging central areas of the capital.

an hour ago

5,000 celebrate ‘40 Years of Fun’ at Al Montazah Parks

Its state-of-the-art amusement park ‘Island of Legends’ was the centre stage of the celebrations. Another chief attraction here is the water park, ‘Pearls Kingdom’.

3 hours ago

Philippines’ Duterte warms to idea of banning plastics

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has proposed banning plastic, his spokesman said on Thursday, which could provide the impetus needed for the Congress of one of the world’s top plastic polluters

3 hours ago