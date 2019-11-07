North says US-South Korea drills ‘throw wet blanket’ on talks

N.Korean official Kwon Jong Gun accused the US of trying to resume joint aerial drills with S.Korea next month. File photo/ AP
North Korea says planned US-South Korean military drills would amount to “throwing a wet blanket over the spark” of nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.
Since the start of the nuclear talks last year, the US and South Korea have cancelled or scaled back their regular military drills to create space for diplomacy. But North Korea still sees the drills’ intent as an invasion rehearsal.
North Korean official Kwon Jong Gun on Thursday accused the US of trying to resume joint aerial drills with South Korea next month.
Envoy says US ready for constructive talks with North Korea: South Korea
Kwon says Pyongyang “will never remain an onlooker” to “the reckless military moves.”
Kwon refers to the annual Vigilant Ace drills, which Washington and Seoul suspended last year.
Seoul says the allies will conduct adjusted forms of drills but didn’t elaborate.
Associated Press
