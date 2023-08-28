Narjes Noureddine shows calligraphy at Ideal Standard for Emirati Women’s Day

Narjes Noureddine's calligraphic composition makes a colourful splash.

Muhammad Yusuf, Features Writer

Ideal Standard, a leading provider of innovative bathroom solutions, hosted (Aug. 23) the calligraphy of Emirati artist Narjes Noureddine. Celebrating Emirati Women’s Day, the event took place at the Ideal Standard Dubai Design & Specification Centre, located in the City Walk area of Dubai. The evening of artistic expression also included a live painting session by Noureddine, acknowledging the achievements of Emirati women. Emirati Women’s Day, observed annually on August 28, pays tribute to the accomplishments and credits the contributions of women in the UAE.

“Ideal Standard is honoured to host this special event, dedicated to recognising and applauding the significant impact of Emirati women in shaping the culture of the UAE,” said Frederick Trzcinski, Vice President – Marketing and Innovation Middle East and Africa, Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO. Besides displaying some of her works, Noureddine’s live painting session unfolded in the premises of Ideal Standard Dubai Design & Specification Centre, designed by the renowned Italian designer Roberto Palomba of Palomba Serafini Associati. Similar to Noureddine’s integration of calligraphy into diverse art forms, the Centre strives to provide architects and designers with a platform to customise bathroom solutions, supported by an experienced team of professionals.

Narjes Noureddine is a celebrated Emirati calligraphy artist.

Noureddine positions her set of skills and techniques and inscribes her words to show integrity, harmony, the ancestry of a revered art form and creative fire. “Narjes’ journey through the intricate strokes of calligraphy resonates with Ideal Standard’s own meticulous attention to detail in crafting bathroom solutions,” said Trzcinski. “This synergy between artistry and functionality echoes throughout the event space, exemplifying Ideal Standard’s continued commitment to design excellence.” Ideal Standard believes that combining design and performance is paramount for true excellence, he added. “Renowned worldwide for its innovative approach to bathroom solutions, Ideal Standard masterfully blends aesthetics with functionality. The company’s versatile product line is a testament to its commitment, showcasing an array of cutting-edge designs that redefine industry standards.”

“This event witnesses a convergence of artistry and innovation, which underscores Ideal Standard’s commitment to the UAE community,” Trzcinski concluded. “Ideal Standard aims to continue in their pursuit of design and innovation excellence, while remaining connected to the culture and norms of the UAE community.” Noureddine graduated with honours from Zayed University’s College of Arts and Creative Enterprises with a BFA in Interior Design. Since 2000, she has dedicated herself to Arabic calligraphy, earning international recognition for her ablility.

A sample of Narjes Noureddine’s calligraphic work.

Her artistic journey began at a young age when she was captivated by the intricate wooden works crafted by her father. Inspired by a calligraphy masterpiece brought home by her father’s calligrapher friend, she began studying calligraphy, spending hours perfecting her handwriting and emulating the mesmerising strokes. In 2004, she received her first international award from Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA), Istanbul; it marked the beginning of global recognition for her. She earned another award at the Algeria International Cultural Festival in Tlemcen in 2011.

She showcases her artistic prowess through various mediums, ranging from classical calligraphy plates to modern paintings, murals and sculptures. Her work has graced prestigious locations such as the Women’s Museum, where she implemented the permanent calligraphy murals known as “Diwan Osha.” Additionally, she has contributed facade artwork for the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and created numerous artworks and murals for projects including Emaar’s Boulevard Plaza Towers, Arady’s Central Park Towers in DIFC and the RAK Investment Authority.

She has also ventured into the realm of design and branding. She has showcased her talent and creativity through workshops for international brands such as Vacheron Constantin, Hermes, Chanel, Rolls Royce, Gucci, and many others. She has also collaborated with luxurious brands in designing fragrance bottles, infusing her distinctive Arabic calligraphy style into their visual identity.

One of Noureddine’s more notable achievements is the introduction of Sheikh Zayed’s poem How Beautiful This World Is in an opera performance in collaboration with the Royal Opera House in London. Her Arabic calligraphy art influenced the stage design, fashion and choreography, creating a fusion of visual and performing arts. Her work has been displayed at esteemed venues such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, the Riyadh National Museum in Saudi Arabia, and the Baghdad International Biennial of the Art of Arabic Calligraphy in Iraq.

Since calligraphy appeared in the early stages of her education, she recalls, she used to “look at the beauty of the paintings and I tried to emulate their essence in my art. I also scrutinised well-written script for long periods of time, and then I used to paint it in my mind.” Her father advised her to join the Sharjah Institute of Calligraphy. “The institute was where I learned many things,” she says. “In sum, my artistic journey is driven by a deep appreciation for Arabic calligraphy, and I strive to inspire others through its timeless beauty. By merging tradition and innovation, I aim to bring our cultural heritage to life and showcase the endless possibilities of this art form.”

Ideal Standard International, has been a leading provider of innovative bathroom solutions for over 100 years. It is a privately owned company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, operating in over 60 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Ideal Standard MENA, part of Ideal Standard International, focuses on the growth and growing business opportunities in the Middle East, Egypt and Africa, with head offices in Dubai.