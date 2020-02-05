Singer Shakira hasn’t forgotten her Arab roots

Shakira performs during the halftime Super Bowl show.

Gulf Today, Staff Reporter

To many, Colombian singer Shakira may be the ultimate fantasy. For her countless fans, she is the epitome of sensuality, gyrating provocatively, teasing the imagination as she belts out her humdingers.

Recently, she delivered a high-adrenaline performance, along with another sizzling sensation Jennifer Lopez, at the Super Bowl halftime show. The gig, which included a rope dance, also saw something unusual: Shakira wagging her tongue at the camera.

However, what created ripples in music circles was the fact that the singer, who is part Lebanese, paid homage to her Arab roots during the show.

In the hours after the half-time performance, media services provider Spotify streaming of Shakira’s music soared about 230% and Jennifer Lopez’s music spiked by more than 335% compared to the same timeframe a week ago. The two co-headliners performed a slew of their chartbusters, and many of those saw major jumps in Spotify streams.

Adding to the Arabic flair and setting tongues around the world wagging, was the attractive star’s rendition of “Zaghrouta,” an Arabic tradition used to express joy, excitement, celebration, often performed at weddings.

Songs that saw significant jumps in streaming numbers:



For Shakira:

• “Empire” saw the biggest jump; it spiked more than 2,135% per cent



• “She Wolf” increased by more than 905%



• “Whenever, Wherever” spiked more than 705%

• “Ojos Asi” increased over 650%



• “Hips Don’t Lie” (feat. Wyclef Jean) saw an increase of more than 430%



For Jennifer Lopez:



• “Get Right” saw the biggest jump; it spiked more than 735%



• “Waiting for Tonight” increased 685%



• “Let’s Get Loud” soared more than 570%



• Jenny from the Block” (feat. Jadakiss and Styles P) saw a more than 545% jump