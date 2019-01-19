South Korea can end long wait, says Ki

|
Al Ain: Almost six decades after South Korea last won the Continental title, Ki Sung-yueng believes it’s time the country ended their AFC Asian Cup drought.
The Koreans won the AFC Asian Cup in 1956 and 1960 – the first two editions of the competition – but have failed to add a third title to the pair in the 15 instalments of the tournament since.
But the Newcastle United midfielder believes Paulo Bento and his team have the tools to finally bring that run of disappointment to an end in the UAE over the coming weeks.
“We’ve been doing well in qualifying for the World Cup but in the Asian Cup we haven’t won in nearly 60 years and that’s way too long for us to not do anything in Asia,” Ki said. “So we want to get something from this tournament.
“Everyone agrees that we have enough quality to do something at this tournament, but it’s not easy. Even though we’re playing against Asian teams it’s difficult because it’s a different type of game.”
“When we play against the sides that are better than us, we stay back but when we play against teams like the Philippines or Kyrgyzstan they’re going to drop and it can be difficult to break them down.
“We have had to work out how to do that and in the last 16 the tournament becomes very difficult and if you make one mistake you’re going to get punished, so we have to make sure that we concentrate 100 per cent in every single game.
“We have to be humble, whoever we play against. We have enough quality but we have to prove it.”
Ki featured in South Korea’s opening win over the Philippines but was withdrawn with a hamstring injury. However, he is expected to be fit to return for the Round of 16 meeting with Bahrain as he and his teammates try to go one step further than in 2015, when they lost in extra-time in the final against hosts Australia.
“I’ve been at the Asian Cup three times and the last one was a little bit disappointing and we don’t want to make the same mistakes we made in the final,” he said.
“Of course there are some strong teams in the tournament, Iran, Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia. These teams have good qualities.”