Classifieds | Archives | Jobs | About TGT | Contact | Subscribe
 | 
Last updated 0 minute ago 		Printer Friendly Version | TGT@Twitter | RSS Feed |
HOME LOCAL MIDEAST ASIA WORLD BUSINESS SPORT OPINION WRITERS
Seoul for joint Korean bid to host 2032 Olympics
February 13, 2019
 Print    Send to Friend

Seoul: South Korea has picked its capital Seoul for its bid for the 2032 summer Olympics, which it aims to jointly host with North Korea.

The Koreas will officially inform the International Olympic Committee of their decision to bid at an event in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday.

North Korea is expected to announce its candidate city later this week -- the likely choice is its capital Pyongyang -- before or during the IOC meeting, Seoul officials said.

The decision to pursue a joint bid -- as well as to jointly participate in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games -- was made following a series of inter-Korean talks last year, as cross-border reconciliation gathered pace.

In a meeting held by the country’s Olympic committee on Monday, Seoul edged out its rival, the southern port city of Busan.

Seoul mayor Park Won-soon said he would ensure the bid serves as an opportunity to “change the fate of the Korean peninsula”.

“If the 1988 Seoul Olympics was ‘reconciliation Olympics’ amid the cold war between East and West and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics was a touchstone of peace, the 2032 Olympics will be promoted to become the last stop to establish the peace”.

The last time Seoul hosted the summer Olympics, in 1988, Pyongyang boycotted the Games.

But in recent months the Koreas have turned to sports diplomacy to ease tensions.

During the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics last year, North Korea sent leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, to express the reclusive regime’s interest in an inter-Korean summit.

The unified Korean women’s ice hockey team was also a symbol of unity in Pyeongchang, despite losing all their games and finishing last.

Kim Jong Un went on to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in three times in the wake of the Games and held a landmark summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June.

However, the joint bid poses some difficulties. North Korea is subject to economic sanctions and these are unlikely to be lifted by the UN Security Council unless Pyongyang takes firmer steps toward denuclearisation.

Agence France-Presse

Add this page to your favorite Social Bookmarking websites
Share |
Comments
 
Post a comment
 
Name:
Country:
City:
Email:
Comment:
 
    
    
Related Stories
Japan’s Olympic poster girl Ikee diagnosed with leukaemia
Tokyo: Japanese swim queen Rikako Ikee, the poster girl for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has been diagnosed with leukaemia, the 18-year-old tweeted on Tuesday. In a sho..
Coe wants ‘fun bit’ in second term as IAAF chief
ABU DHABI: Sebastian Coe on Thursday all but confirmed that he would run for a second term as President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) t..
IOC halts boxing plans at ’20 Olympics
Tokyo: The International Olympic Committee Friday froze preparations for boxing at the 2020 Games and launched a probe into the sport’s troubled governing body, warning i..
Koreas to seek talks with IOC on joint 2032 Olympics bid
Seoul: The two Koreas on Friday agreed to seek talks with the International Olympics Committee (IOC) to discuss a joint bid for the 2032 Summer Games, Seoul said, as cros..
North, South Korea to bid for 2032 Summer Olympics
Seoul: North and South Korea will bid jointly for the 2032 Olympics, they announced on Wednesday, in an ambitious plan built on hopes of deepening a diplomatic thaw catal..
FRONTPAGE
 
GALLERY
 
PANORAMA
 
TIME OUT
 
SPORT
 
 
Advertise | Copyright