South Korea begin training in UAE for Asian Cup

Abu Dhabi: South Korea have set up base in Abu Dhabi as they look to end their long wait for glory in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019.
South Korea, led by head coach Paulo Bento, had their first training at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
The two-time AFC Asian Cup champions arrived in Abu Dhabi with 17 players, including two reserve members, early on Sunday.
Seven players - Ki Sung-yueng, Koo Ja-cheol, Ji Dong-won, Hwang hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Chung-yong and Jung Seung-hyun - are scheduled to join the squad over the next two days.
Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min - who scored a brace in his team’s 6-2 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday - is the only South Korea player who will join the squad after the tournament kickoff, following an agreement between his club and the Korea Football Association.
The 26-year-old forward will join South Korea in the UAE after playing in Tottenham’s clash against Manchester United on Jan.13.
Bento announced his 23-man roster for the AFC Asian Cup last week. South Korea are scheduled to play a friendly against Saudi Arabia on Dec.31.
The Taegeuk Warriors, who last won the AFC Asian Cup in 1960, are in Group C with China, the Philippines and Kyrgyzstan.
Bento’s side will start their campaign against the Philippines at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Jan.7, and will face Kyrgyzstan four days later at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.
South Korea will meet China at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Jan.16 to close their group stage action.
Meanwhile, as the AFC Asian Cup UAE fever grips the Continent, fans have been given the opportunity to own a piece of football history with the launch of the tournament’s official merchandise campaign.
True to the tournament’s slogan of ‘Bringing Asia Together,’ a wide range of product lines with the aim to appeal to football fans and consumers of all ages, both for men and women, have been commissioned from across the 24 participating nations.